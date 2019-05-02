Maestro follows up tap in with stunning free kick as Catalans win first leg 3-0

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal. Image Credit: AP

Barcelona: Lionel Messi put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after firing a stunning brace to down Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez opened the scoring midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi struck twice in seven second half minutes to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.

Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.