Messi Cup: Everything you need to know

Top academies will compete in first-ever Messi Cup

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Lionel Messi addressing academy kids
Inter Miami

Lionel Messi’s company, 525 Rosario, has announced the first-ever Messi Cup, a global youth football tournament taking place in Miami from December 9 to 14, 2025.

The event will bring together under-16 teams from eight top academies across the world, giving young players a rare chance to compete at an elite level and experience football’s global culture.

More than a tournament

The Messi Cup isn’t just another youth competition. It’s designed as a global celebration of football, culture, and innovation, combining on-field action with off-field experiences that aim to shape the future of the sport.

The event will feature 18 matches across six days at some of Miami’s most iconic venues, including Inter Miami CF’s Chase Stadium and its training fields. Alongside the matches, there will be cultural gatherings and an industry summit at the Faena Forum, where thought leaders from football, business, and entertainment will explore how sport can drive community and innovation.

Participating clubs

  • Inter Miami CF

  • FC Barcelona

  • Manchester City

  • River Plate

  • Inter Milan

  • Newell’s Old Boys

  • Atletico de Madrid

  • Chelsea FC

The format includes two groups of four teams, followed by playoffs and a final, where the first-ever Messi Cup champion will be crowned.

A platform for football academies

The Messi Cup is a unique opportunity for academies to:

  • Expose their young players to global competition and elite standards.

  • Build international relationships with other leading academies.

  • Inspire future professionals through mentorship and global media exposure.

  • Develop cultural and leadership skills, both on and off the pitch.

As Tim Pastore, CEO of 525 Rosario, explains:

“The Messi Cup is where today’s game meets tomorrow’s players. It’s about celebrating talent, culture, and community, and building legacies that go beyond the pitch.”

At its heart, the Messi Cup is about creating a lasting impact. It aims to inspire the next generation of footballers while connecting fans, brands, and communities around the shared love of the game.

Shamseer Mohammed
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Related Topics:
Lionel MessiInter Miami

