Copy of Argentina_Chile_Wcup_Soccer_15275.jpg-95ef3-1622797926963
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center left, Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia, center, and Santiago del Estero province Governor Gerardo Zamora hold a jersey with Maradona's number at the unveiling of a Maradona statue outside Madre de Ciudades stadium prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 between Argentina and Chile in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Image Credit: AP
Also in this package

Buenos Aires: Lionel Messi was among the Argentina players and coaches who paid tribute to Diego Maradona in a statue unveiling ceremony before their World Cup qualifier against Chile.

Maradona died on Nov. 25 in Buenos Aires after cardiac arrest. He was 60.

Days later, Messi paid his respects by celebrating a goal for Barcelona with the shirt of Argentine club Newell’s Old Boys, where the 1986 World Cup winner had also played.

Argentina’s last official match took place weeks before Maradona died.

Soccer great

Messi, his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni watched the unveiling of a bronze statue of the soccer great at the Unico Madres de Ciudades stadium, in Santiago del Estero.

The statue depicts a defiant Maradona, hand on his waist and a ball at his feet. An inscription on it reads “Diego Maradona, 1960-2020” and a symbol representing infinity.

Later players also entered their match against Chile wearing a shirt featuring Maradona.

View gallery as list