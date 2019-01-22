“Kyrgyzstan team had quality; their captain [Valerii Kichin] can take the ball from behind and can send in those passes. I think when a team with the same level we will be playing against, then we will be in a better position to play good football,” said Matar, adding that he was a bit nervous when he was in the starting line after being in the field for just 10 minutes in the last two group outings.