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Marquinhos has more French league titles than every club except PSG

PSG captain’s 11th Ligue 1 crown cements him as club’s era-defining legend

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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PSG's captain Marquinhos
PSG's captain Marquinhos
AFP-FRANCK FIFE (enhanced)

Marquinhos has his flaws, but he is a PSG legend and no longer just one of the club’s greatest captains. Under Luis Enrique, the Brazilian defender has elevated his legacy even further and Wednesday night gave fans another reminder of that.

Paris Saint-Germain officially clinched the 2025 to 26 Ligue 1 title with a 2-0 victory over second placed RC Lens at Stade Bollaert Delelis, securing a record extending 14th French league crown and a fifth consecutive title.

But beyond the trophy celebrations, one statistic around Marquinhos stood out.

The PSG captain has now won 11 Ligue 1 titles in his career. Only PSG themselves, with 14 league trophies, have more French titles than him. That's mind-boggling.

Saint Etienne remain on 10, Marseille on 9, while Monaco and Nantes have 8 each.

It is a staggering achievement for a player who arrived from Roma as a teenager in 2013 and went on to become the face of PSG’s most dominant era.

On the pitch, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the scoring in the 29th minute before 18 year old Ibrahim Mbaye sealed the win deep into stoppage time.

The victory moved Luis Enrique’s side nine points clear at the top with one game left in the season.

PSG have now won 12 Ligue 1 titles in the last 14 years, continuing a level of domestic dominance rarely seen in European football under the club’s Qatari ownership. Of course, their financial power has played a massive role in that dominance, with resources that most French clubs simply cannot compete with. Almost every season, PSG begin as overwhelming favourites to lift the title.

The title is also their fourth trophy of the season after lifting the UEFA Super Cup, Trophée des Champions and FIFA Intercontinental Cup earlier in the campaign.

Now, attention turns towards an even bigger challenge as PSG prepare to face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30 in Budapest.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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