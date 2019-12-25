Doha: Former Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic has left Italian giants Juventus to join Qatari side Al Duhail. Juventus are yet to confirm the move but a post on the Qatari club’s official account on Twitter showed Mandzukic putting pen to paper on his new contract.

Mandzukic spent four years at the Serie A club. “The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al Duhail was quoted as saying.