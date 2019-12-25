Doha: Former Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic has left Italian giants Juventus to join Qatari side Al Duhail. Juventus are yet to confirm the move but a post on the Qatari club’s official account on Twitter showed Mandzukic putting pen to paper on his new contract.
Mandzukic spent four years at the Serie A club. “The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al Duhail was quoted as saying.
The 33-year-old Mandzukic helped Croatia reach the World Cup final in 2018 and has plied his trade for Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, laying his hands on the Champions League with the latter in 2013.