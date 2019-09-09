Diogo Dalot Image Credit: AFP

Shanghai: Injured Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has been having treatment at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG under a Brazilian physio known as the Miracle Doctor.

The 20-year-old Portuguese right-back is yet to feature this season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said last month that he was out until after the current international break.

What Solskjaer did not say is that Dalot, a $25 million (Dh91.8 million) capture in June 2018 from Porto, was suffering with a hip problem and had gone to see Shanghai’s physio Eduardo Santos.

Dalot landed in Shanghai on August 29 and spent 10 days with the Chinese champions, the club said, publishing a photo of the defender at their training ground.

Dalot may now be in contention for a Premier League start this month.

Santos was dubbed Miracle Doctor by French media in 2015 after getting defender David Luiz — then at Paris St-Germain — fit in just a few days after a serious hamstring tear.

Luiz had contacted his fellow Brazilian, then employed by Zenit St Petersburg, and flew off to Russia for treatment.

French international Eliaquim Mangala, former Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele and Colombian striker Radamel Falcao have all sought Santos’s help in recent years.