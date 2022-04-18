Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash today on his way to the club’s training ground.
No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the 27-year-old Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.
Pictures have emerged from the scene showing two damaged vehicles, a Porsche and a Volkswagen, on a narrow road. United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later today.
Crucial player
United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool tomorrow.
Fernandes has been crucial for the team since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. He has made 120 appearances and scored 49 goals.