Edwin Van Der Sar. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Manchester United and Ajax legend Edwin Van der Sar has been confirmed as one of the speakers for the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference (DISC), which will be held at Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre’s Joharah Ballroom on December 28.

One of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, DISC has been organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), every year since 2006 and is now one of the world’s premium football forums, where the game’s top stakeholders assemble for extensive discussions on challenges facing the ever-evolving world of football.

Organised by DSC, this year’s Conference is taking place under the theme, “Future Football Accelerators”, and Van der Sar will get the ball rolling alongside former England manager Fabio Capello and Ferran Soriano, chief executive of Manchester City Football Club and its parent company City Football Group, in the first of the day’s four sessions titled, “English Football Back to the Top”.

Welcoming the speakers, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and chairman of DISC’s Organising Committee, said: “We are delighted to announce the participation of one of the best goalkeepers to ever play the game, Edwin Van der Sar.

“Now the CEO of Ajax, the club where his senior professional career started, Van der Sar is in a unique position, with experience of both sides of the fence — as goalkeeper, which is one of the most demanding positions in the game, and as a club chief executive.

“The experience he brings and the insights he will offer at the Conference, will really enrich the discussions we are going to have on December 28, under the theme “Future Football Accelerators”.

“We are also delighted to welcome back Mr Fabio Capello and Mr Ferran Soriano, who have been two of the staunchest supporters of the Dubai International Sports Conference. Mr Soriano will be making his third consecutive appearance, while Mr Capello will be attending for the ninth time.