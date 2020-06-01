Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Odion Ighalo Image Credit: Reuters

Odion Ighalo finally got his wish as Manchester United have extended his loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021.

It looked like the 30-year-old would be heading back to China after the clubs stalled on a contract extension for the Nigerian, but it appears an agreement has been reached.

Ighalo made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo’s current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024.