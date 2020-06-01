Odion Ighalo finally got his wish as Manchester United have extended his loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua until the end of January 2021.
It looked like the 30-year-old would be heading back to China after the clubs stalled on a contract extension for the Nigerian, but it appears an agreement has been reached.
Ighalo made an impressive start to life at United, scoring four times in eight games after signing an initial loan deal until May 31 from the Chinese Super League club.
Ighalo’s current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024.
The Nigerian, who has scored two goals apiece for Man United in the Europa League and FA Cup, will hope to open his account in the Premier League when the season, suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumes on June 17.