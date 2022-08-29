Copy of 2022-08-28T220639Z_347776510_RC2X5W9URBX3_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ANTHONY-1661757856421
On the move... Antony is on his way to Manchester United. Image Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Brazil winger Antony from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.

The deal is reported to be worth an initial 80.75 million pounds ($94.74 million), with a further 4.25 million in add-ons.

The 22-year-old is set to complete a medical within the next two days.

80 appearances

Antony joined Ajax in February 2020 from Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo, making more than 80 appearances for the Dutch side in all competitions and scoring 25 goals.

He made his Brazil debut in October 2021, in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Venezuela.