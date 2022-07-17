Manchester: Manchester United has today reached an agreement with Ajax to buy defender Lisandro Martinez for nearly £57 million.
The center back flew into England this weekend to finalize the move which will see him rejoin manager Erik ten Hag, who moved to United from Ajax.
The 24-year-old Martinez still has to pass a medical examination and sign a contract.
Subject to medical
“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalized, and to UK visa requirements,” United said in a statement.
Ajax said the transfer fee will be £57 million with a potential further £10 million for the Dutch club in conditional add-ons.
The 24-year-old Martinez has played seven times for Argentina.