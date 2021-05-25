Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Image Credit: Reuters

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been named manager of the year by England’s League Managers’ Association, it was announced on Monday.

Guardiola steered City to the Premier League title and League Cup this season and this Saturday the Spaniard’s side will bid to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time when they face English rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.

Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola topped a poll where the other leading contenders were Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich’s Daniel Farke, Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes, West Ham’s David Moyes and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

“I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time,” said Guardiola.

“It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals.

“My players have been fantastic - their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced,” added the 50-year-old, whose mother died during the coronavirus pandemic.

“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

“This award is dedicated to and shared with them.”

Alex Ferguson, the multiple trophy-winning former manager of Manchester United, and now an LMA committee member, paid tribute to Guardiola by saying: “As well as being a truly gifted manager and leader, you always display admirable humility and composure and I am sure your family must be very proud of you.”