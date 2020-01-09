Manchester City’s Leroy Sane in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Courtesy: Manchester City

Doha: Bayern Munich hope to make some new signings to make up for a number of injuries, even if Manchester City forward Leroy Sane won’t be one of them.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic on Thursday ruled out a move for the Germany international, saying his possible transfer was “not an issue” for now.

Bayern had been hoping to sign the 23-year-old Sane during the offseason but shelved their plans when he hurt his knee during City’s Community Shield win over Liverpool in August. Sane is still working on his return from anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Salihamidzic said Bayern was looking at other options after coach Hansi Flick told the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper of his need for reinforcements. Flick said the club needed two players - a right-back and a winger - to compensate for injuries.

Defenders Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez and Javi Martinez are all out, while forwards Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are also injured.

Salihamidzic said he was surprised by Flick’s comments, but agreed with the coach.

“Hansi Flick assessed the current situation and came to the conclusion that we need to strengthen (the squad). You have to accept that. I do, too. Hansi now feels the expectations as head coach,” Salihamidzic said at the team’s training camp in Doha, Qatar.