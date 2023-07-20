Dubai: Manchester City star Jack Grealish began his preparations for the next season with some intense training in Dubai recently. After helping City win a historical treble (English Premier League’s trophy, the FA Cup and the Uefa Champions League’s title), the 27-year-old enjoyed a summer filled with celebrations before getting back to serious business.
During his stay in Dubai, Grealish held training session at outdoor stadiums and praised the brilliant facilities available in the city.
Sweating hard
In a recent video posted on his Instagram account, Grealish can be seen sweating during a training session at an outdoor stadium in Dubai. He trained alongside Nike master trainer Jamie Reynolds, who is well-known for his work with several Premier League stars. Grealish shared the video and captioned it, “Training in this heat.”
Dubai is a favorite destination for athletes particularly for English footballers, who visit Dubai for holidays.