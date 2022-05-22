Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years tonight but nearly let the trophy slip from their hands, coming back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa with three goals inside an electrifying five minutes late in the second half.

After an afternoon of high nerves, laced with fear of Liverpool pipping them to the title at the post, relieved and jubilant City fans poured on to the field at the final whistle.

The day was set up for a party and there was a relaxed mood around the ground before kick-off. But that was soon to change as Villa, managed by former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, provided a twist in the storyline.

Mood changed

Matty Cash put Villa in front in the 37th minute with a fine header from a Lucas Digne cross from the left flank, and the mood in the stadium instantly changed.

City were far from their fluent best, lacking finesse as they piled on the pressure in search of a leveller but rarely troubling Villa keeper Robin Olsen.

The edgy mood among the home fans turned to desperation after Philippe Coutinho then doubled the lead for Villa with a goal of pure simplicity.

Ollie Watkins headed on from a long Olsen goal kick, and the former Liverpool midfielder Coutinho produced a brilliant first touch to cut inside and then drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Liverpool were level with Wolves at the time of Coutinho's goal, but City knew that a goal for Juergen Klopp's side could now take the title away from them.

Comeback blitz

But then came the City comeback blitz that sealed the title regardless of events at Anfield.

Two substitutes combined for the first, with Ilkay Gundogan heading in a Raheem Sterling cross at the back post in the 76th minute.

Half-time substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the left flank, then showed composure to pull back to Rodri, and the Spaniard delivered a pinpoint finish - side-footing into the bottom corner from 20 metres out.