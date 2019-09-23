Manchester City are scoring for fun. Image Credit: AP

Manchester: Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says it is only a matter of time before Manchester City smash 10 goals in a match after being on the end of an 8-0 hammering.

The Hornets felt the full force of the champions’ attacking power on Saturday as they were dismantled at the Etihad Stadium, just four months after they were overpowered 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

Pep Guardiola’s men have also registered a 9-0 and two 7-0s in knockout action in 2019, including the League Cup, which they begin their defence on Tuesday evening against Preston North End.

“They will do it to somebody,” Foster said. “There will be a nine or 10 out there soon.

“As a goalie, coming here in the first place it’s almost an achievement to keep it at one or two goals. At times, if they’re on it, they are incredible.

Watford, who remain at the foot of the table with just two points, have become City’s favourite whipping boys. The Hornets have now lost their past 12 games against City, conceding 46 goals in the process.

They host Championship side Swansea City in the League Cup on Tuesday as they look to get back to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur travel to fourth-tier Colchester United, while Arsenal face a tricky tie against Nottingham Forest and Everton travel to play Sheffield Wednesday. High-flying Leicester City are away to Luton Town.

Fixtures

Watford v Swansea City

Colchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth v Southampton

Preston North End v Manchester City

Luton Town v Leicester City

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town v Stoke City

Sheffield Wed v Everton