Abu Dhabi: To celebrate Manchester City’s record-breaking 2018/19 season, the men’s and women’s trophies are currently on a global Trophy Tour, presented by Etihad Airways, and will travel to the UAE next month.

Manchester City silverware will be in Town Square, Yas Mall on Saturday September 7. Club legend, Micah Richards, who played right back for Manchester City from 2005—2014, making 246 appearances and was part of the Premier League-winning squad in 2012, will accompany the trophies in Abu Dhabi for a series of exciting fan activities.

One of the highlights of the Trophy Tour, supported locally by Etisalat and Rexona, is an immersive fan experience that is modelled to look like the home dressing room at the Etihad Stadium, giving fans the chance to live the excitement of a City match-day.

As well as the opportunity to take photos with the six trophies and win prizes, fans will also be able to create their own walkout video to experience what it’s like to be a Manchester City player.

The tour will also celebrate City’s new partnership with Puma.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing Officer at City Football Group, commented: “We’re excited to have the men’s and women’s trophies on tour at the same time — this is a football first and we can’t wait to celebrate our historic success with fans around the world.