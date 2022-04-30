Dubai: Manchester City thrashed Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road in the English Premier League to go back to the top of the table.
Earlier in the day, Liverpool had beaten Newcastle 1-0 to leapfrog City albeit temprarily as Pep Guardiola’s men proved far too good against Leeds.
Injury time
Rodri gave City a first half lead on 13 minutes before Nathan Aké doubled the advantage in the second half. Gabriel Jesus added the third in the 78th minutes and Fernandinho got the fourth deep into injury time.
City now have 83 points and 4 games left to play while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have 82 points also with 4 games left.