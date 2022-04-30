Copy of 174750-01-02-1651343660588
Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (right) celebrates with Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match against Leeds United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Manchester City thrashed Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road in the English Premier League to go back to the top of the table.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool had beaten Newcastle 1-0 to leapfrog City albeit temprarily as Pep Guardiola’s men proved far too good against Leeds.

Injury time

Rodri gave City a first half lead on 13 minutes before Nathan Aké doubled the advantage in the second half. Gabriel Jesus added the third in the 78th minutes and Fernandinho got the fourth deep into injury time.

City now have 83 points and 4 games left to play while Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have 82 points also with 4 games left.