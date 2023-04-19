Dubai: Manchester City are preparing to offer Erling Haaland a new contract following his impressive debut season in England.
The Norwegian striker joined City from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2 million last summer and has already made a significant impact on the team. City are pleased with Haaland’s performance and according to reports, they are willing to reward him with a new deal.
Haaland’s initial contract with City had a £150 million release clause that was set to be activated in the summer of 2024.
New contract
The clause was linked to Pep Guardiola’s future with the club and is believed to have expired when the coach signed a new contract in November 2021. It is unclear whether Haaland’s new contract will contain similar triggers.
Despite rumors of interest from Real Madrid, City are eager to extend Haaland’s stay at the Etihad. The 22-year-old is reportedly happy with his current situation and has been impressed with the club’s commitment to keeping him in top physical condition.
Haaland had struggled with injuries during his time at Dortmund, missing 16 games last season. However, he has been relatively healthy during his debut campaign at City, missing only three games due to injury. Haaland has made 40 appearances for City so far, scoring an incredible 47 goals.