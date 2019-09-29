Manchester City celebrate a goal against Everton. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Manchester City will need to loosen their purse strings and sign players in the January transfer window if they are to compete for titles this season, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has said.

Manager Pep Guardiola has been left with depleted options in defence after Vincent Kompany moved to Anderlecht while Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have been injured, forcing the Spaniard to start defensive midfielder Fernandinho alongside Nicolas Otamendi at the back.

The makeshift defensive line-up came through with a victory against Everton on Saturday, but not before giving away a goal due to a defensive mix up while also conceding eight shots on target.

Guardiola had said before the game that City could not afford reinforcements in January, despite spending less than rivals in the summer transfer window.

“You have to think that City will spend in January,” Neville told Sky Sports. “I saw this morning that Guardiola said they didn’t have any money.

“They bought Aymeric Laporte in January a year and a half ago, and I feel that they’re going to have to do the same again.