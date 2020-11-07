Dubai: Roberto Mancini, the man who put Manchester City on the path to glory, has contracted coronavirus but is asymptomatic.
The current Italy coach was confirmed to be doing well after the positive test, the Italian federation (FIGC) announced.
Mancini, 55, helped catapult Manchester City to domestic and European recognition as he claimed the side’s first Premier League title in 2012 and set the pattern for years of dominance and announced their presence at the top table of European football.
“As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for Uefa competitions, head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for COVID-19,” the governing body said. “He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome,” it added.
Mancini’s men host Estonia in a friendly on Wednesday before welcoming top of the table Poland on November 15 and travelling to Bosnia and Hercegovina three days later in the final fixtures of their Nations League group campaign.