It did not look like it in January but ladies and gentlemen, we now have a title race on our hands. At the start of the year, Manchester City were so far ahead of the rest in the Premier League that the question was not whether they would win the title – it was a question of by how many points they would do it. They were 14 clear at the top, playing some scintillating football, and getting goals from all over the pitch. Pep Guardiola’s slick and speedy side had been relentless in their pursuit of three points in every game and they did not stop attacking and chasing back until the final whistle, even when they were already 3-0 up in matches and cruising.

But, City have gone off the boil since February and now a couple of recent results – stumbling against Tottenham and being held by Palace – has allowed rivals Liverpool back into this season’s title race.

Bit between their teeth

The Reds have taken full advantage of City’s blip and have clawed their way back thanks to nine consecutive league wins. It has been an incredible run of results by Jurgen Klopp’s side who really do have the bit between their teeth now. Not only can they not stop winning but they have only conceded 4 goals in this calendar year.

But before Liverpool fans gets too excited they must realise that the advantage is still with Guardiola and co. They have a 1 point lead and still have to play Liverpool, at home, next month. They can afford to draw and if both clubs win their other 8 matches, then City will win the title by that solitary point.

Guardiola’s side have been successful front runners in recent seasons and will feel confident that they can do it again. They held their nerve when being chased down by Klopp’s side in 2018-19 in what was an amazing title race and it appears we are in for more final day drama.

Closing the gap

Liverpool must beat City to stand a chance of pipping the current champions to the post and they are doing their very best. They’re breathing right down their neck and deserve immense credit for closing the gap - but Klopp will know his players will need to continue giving everything right until the final game of the season. They are on track for an incredible quadruple; they have already won the Carabao Cup, will meet Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarters and are in the last eight of the Champions League. It would be an incredible achievement if they do it and the way they are brushing teams aside you would not put it past them.