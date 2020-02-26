Manchester City celebrate after winning the English FA Cup last year. Image Credit: AFP

Geneva: Manchester City has filed an expected appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-year ban from European soccer competition.

The club met their late-Monday deadline to challenge Uefa, CAS said Wednesday.

“It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued,’’ the court said in a statement.

It is unclear if City will seek Uefa’s consent for a public hearing. They could also try to reach an out-of-court settlement to resolve the dispute,which CAS would likely then ratify.

UEFA found City guilty of “serious breaches’’ of financial monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with an investigation opened almost one year ago.

The club is currently excluded from playing in the Champions League, Europa League or Super Cup in the next two seasons. Uefa also fined City 30 million euros ($32.5 million). The punishment does not affect City’s current Champions League campaign.

Leaked internal club documents published in German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018 alleged that City deceived Uefa by overstating sponsorship deals from 2012-16 and hiding the source of revenue tied to its owners in Abu Dhabi.