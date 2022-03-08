Manchester City’s #SameGoals initiative has had the most successful year to date in the UAE and has rewarded over 300 young participants so far with limited-edition Puma footballs, including over 100 girls from the City Football School in Abu Dhabi.
Promoting female participation in football, #SameGoals rewards every girl who shares a video of them scoring — or saving — a goal on social media with an exclusive football provided by Puma and has inspired over 5,000 girls worldwide to take part since 2018.
To get as many girls as possible involved, Man City hosted exclusive #SameGoals pop up events at Expo 2020 Dubai and Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, where fans had the opportunity to record their very own goal — and celebration — in person.
In recent weeks, Karen Bardsley, Esme Morgan and Laura Coombs from City Women’s first team also made the trip to visit Expo 2020 and share their passion for football with young female players, inspiring a new generation of female participation in the sport and the region’s young stars to take part in the #SameGoals initiative.
#SameGoals sessions were also held at City Football Schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with more than 100 young girls from the region taking part in the schools’ sessions to date.
Young footballers keen to take part can still get involved, as goals can still be submitted via Instagram, Twitter or TikTok using the hashtag #SameGoals, or uploaded to the City website until the final deadline on March 11.