Manchester City's Phil Foden scores against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League clash. Image Credit: REUTERS

Manchester: Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes in their own hands as Phil Foden’s late goal sealed a workmanlike 1-0 victory at relegation-threatened Everton tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side were struggling to break down a resolute Everton defence at Goodison Park until Foden pounced to turn in Bernardo Silva’s cross in the 82nd minute.

Blatant handball

A below-par City then survived a huge Everton penalty claim when a potential handball in the box by their midfielder Rodri was checked by VAR.

City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle a dropping ball inside his area, but Everton were denied the chance to equalise from the penalty spot after a VAR check. Image Credit: Reuters

In the end victory was all that mattered as they held on to move six points ahead of Liverpool who have one game in hand.

City have 66 points from 27 games with Liverpool on 60 with the sides still to play each other at the Etihad in April.

Everton’s fifth defeat in six league games leaves them one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.