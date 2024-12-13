Manchester City has released its Annual Report for the historic 2023-24 season, celebrating a fourth consecutive Premier League title. The report highlights record-breaking revenues of £715 million for the third year in a row, alongside a sustained profit of £73.8 million.

The Club’s three primary income sources - commercial, broadcast and matchday - all remained strong, reflecting the continued differentiation and impact of the Club’s multi-decade strategic approach.

Becoming Premier League Champions for the fourth time in a row was, however, only one in a series of historic achievements. Manchester City became the first football club to simultaneously hold the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Reflecting on the Club’s achievements, Chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, said:

“Our constant ambition to target and achieve the unprecedented is a mark of the organisation that we have become.

“On and off the field, our passion for the next challenge is underpinned by deliberate and detailed planning and a shared belief in the collaborative learning culture that we have built.

“This organisational approach is now part of our DNA. It is a product of the unwavering focus on constant improvement, in every aspect of the organisation, that has been in place since His Highness Sheikh Mansour became the Club’s custodian in 2008.”

Chief Executive Officer, Ferran Soriano, added:

“Our fourth consecutive Premier League title was an achievement that took Manchester City to a place no other English club has ever been.

“Winning the Treble in the previous season did not generate any sense of complacency in our teams on or off the pitch. We understand very well that the relentless pursuit of beautiful football, operational excellence, and constant innovation requires hard work and resilience.”

The Annual Report also highlights several achievements which summarise an extraordinary year for the Club.

Rodri’s efforts saw him become the first Manchester City player to be awarded the Ballon d’Or, football’s most prestigious individual award.

The Under 18s won the FA Youth Cup in a 4-0 win against Leeds United watched by more than 20,000 people at the Etihad Stadium, and the women’s team qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Off the pitch, Manchester City were once again the most watched club in the world, attracting a global television audience of an impressive 694 million people across all competitions. City also delivered the most video views in the Premier League, with total views across Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok reaching more than 10 billion.

Investment in infrastructure remained a core focus for the Club, with work commencing on the £300m expansion of the Etihad Stadium, as part of a wider project to develop a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment destination at the Etihad Campus. Significant progress was made in the latter half of the season, as the first steels were installed, and the hotel cores went up on site.