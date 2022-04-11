The fabulous Etihad Stadium witnessed a genuine classic as heavyweights Man City and Liverpool went at each other hammer and tongs in the top of the table Premier League clash.

As the dust settles on the thrilling 2-2 draw which lived up to every word of hype, there remains only 1 point separating the two with only 7 games of the season left to play.

Kevin De Bruyne’s deflected strike put City ahead but Diogo Jota levelled soon after. Gabriel Jesus restored City’s lead before Sadio Mane found a second equaliser early in the second half. They both went for the win - Salah saw a shot deflected wide, Jesus missed a great chance, Riyad Mahrez hit the post with a free-kick and then went through on goal in injury time but chipped an effort over the bar.

It was exhausting and exhilarating. It was easily the best game of the season.

Slim advantage

Both sides left to a standing ovation but City still hold the slimmest of advantages. If they both win all of their remaining games then Pep Guardiola’s troops will be crowned champions. This means Liverpool need a favour from somewhere if they hope to leapfrog them but you can’t see City dropping any points.

Liverpool had to win this almighty tussle to give them a chance of the title because it is hard to see Brighton, Watford, Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa beating City. In fact, the only match that might be tricky at the very least is their trip to Wolves. That is the fixture that all Reds fans are looking to in the hope of clawing their way past the current champs.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a more difficult list of games that includes Man Utd, Tottenham and the Merseyside derby against Everton. They are neck and neck with City right now but could find themselves well short by the end of the season. They aren’t just fighting them in the league though, the two are set to clash in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday and could meet in the Champions League too. And if any of those games are as gripping as what we saw yesterday then we are all in for a treat.

Relegation scrap

Meanwhile, there was a huge twist in the relegation battle as rock bottom Norwich beat third bottom Burnley while Everton, who started the weekend just 1 point above Sean Dyche’s men, beat Man Utd. It means the Toffees now have a four point gap over Burnley but it could have been so different.

On paper, Utd were expected to beat Everton and Burnley were expected to beat Norwich but the opposite happened. However, it does not mean that the Blues are out of the woods yet. They still have to play Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Leicester twice. Any points from those matches will be miraculous whilst they also face Watford in a huge relegation clash.