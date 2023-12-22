Miami: Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, a former Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Ajax star, will join Inter Miami for the 2024 season, the MLS club announced on Friday.

Suarez, who turns 37 next month, won four Liga titles and the Champions League with Barcelona and also collected league titles with Ajax and Atletico.

He joins a Miami side that contains former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

"I'm very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Suarez said. "I can't wait to get started and I'm ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality.

"I'm optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition. I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I've heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colors and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players."

Suarez was named Best Player and Best Striker in the Brazilian league last season for Gremio, scoring 26 goals and setting up 17 others in 53 appearances.

Former England and Manchester United star David Beckham, a co-owner of Inter Miami, was overjoyed at landing Suarez.

"We're delighted to have a player of Luis' quality and passion for the game join our club," Beckham said. "He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field."

Suarez also sparked Uruguay to the 2011 Copa America crown.

"We're happy to welcome world-class striker Luis Suarez to our club," Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said. "Luis is a fierce competitor whose winning drive embodies what we want out of our players."

The Uruguayan striker netted 195 goals and added 113 assists over 283 matches with Barcelona.