Luis Enrique Image Credit: AP

Madrid: Spain’s national football team coach Luis Enrique quit as manager on Wednesday. He will be replaced by his number two, Robert Moreno.

Luis Enrique became Spain coach last July after the team’s exit from the 2018 World Cup to hosts Russia under interim coach Fernando Hierro after Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament for negotiating a move to Real Madrid.

Luis Enrique took charge of Spain’s Uefa Nations League campaign, where they failed to reach the semi-finals, and began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but flew home hours before their second game away to Malta in March for personal reasons.