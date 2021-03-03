Dubai: Brazil football legend Pele has shared a picture of himself getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Today is an unforgettable day — I received the vaccine! The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine. Please continue to wash your hands and stay home if possible. When you go out please don’t forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other,” Pele, 80, wrote in his Instagram post on Tuesday.
Pele has self-isolated at his house in Sao Paulo since the pandemic started which has left more than 255,000 dead in Brazil. His public appearances have been more limited in recent years due to deteriorating health. The winner of three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele is regarded as the greatest football player of all time.