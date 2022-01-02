1 of 12
Watching an electrifying first half and wowed by Bukayo Saka’s goal, Arsenal fans were euphoric with the display against Manchester City. For 45 minutes, Arsenal made the runaway Premier League leader look average. Then the second half brought an all-too familiar Arsenal capitulation to hand City a 2-1 win on Saturday.
There was a 100th red card for Arsenal in the three decades of the Premier League - more than any other team - when Gabriel was sent off in the 59th minute. It was for a needless second booking for grabbing at Gabriel Jesus near the halfway line.
The first yellow card had only been shown two minutes earlier for trying to scuff the penalty spot before Riyad Mahrez leveled. The penalty had been awarded after Granit Xhaka brought down Bernardo Silva with a trailing leg and a tug at the City midfielder’s shirt.
Frustratingly for the Gunners, they had been denied a first-half penalty before Saka swept in the 31st-minute opener after Martin Odegaard fell when caught by Ederson’s left boot but the goalkeeper did appear to get the ball first.
Even after conceding the penalty in the 57th - which referee Stuart Attwell initially waved off before changing his mind after reviewing replays on a pitchside monitor - the hosts had a chance to retake the lead right away. City defender Nathan Ake’s hooked, scrambling goal-line clearance prevented an own goal from Aymeric Laporte after he headed over goalkeeper Ederson. The ball fell to Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli who missed an open net and hit the post.
It was quite a turn of events after Arsenal's dominance in the first half and Saka's great finish.
Arsenal were reduced to 10 men within a minute of Ake's clearance and their attempts to cling on to the point were thwarted by Laporte’s deflected shot reaching Rodri to score.
As Rodri slid across the field to celebrate, joined by his City teammates, they were pelted with plastic water bottles and toilet rolls.
The FA may investigate the incident and Arsenal could be facing a hefty fine for failing to control the fans.
With an 11th straight win, City moved 11 points in front of Chelsea, who hosts Liverpool on Sunday in a meeting of second and third.
After being held 1-1 by 10-man Southampton on Tuesday, Tottenham only avoided further frustration at Watford when Davinson Sanchez scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Having enjoyed 74 per cent possession and with eight shots on target until that point, Tottenham had long been pressing to find a winner.
West Ham went within a point of Arsenal by beating Crystal Palace 3-2.
