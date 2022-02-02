Dubai: More than 20 members of Arsenal football team enjoyed a glimpse to the future of commercial aviation through the immersive experiences at the Emirates Expo 2020 Pavilion in Dubai. The Dubai-headquartered airline, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, are one of the main partners of English Premiership giants.
Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette said: “It was an incredible experience to visit Expo 2020 during our visit to Dubai. We’ve enjoyed getting down to hard work during our warm weather training sessions in first class surroundings, and it was great to have a break to explore the Emirates pavilion. The boys found it very interesting to take a look into the future, and the gravity defying waterfall was a particular highlight. On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank Emirates for making us feel so welcome.”
The Arsenal squad is now in Dubai for their warm weather training sessions as they prepare for the final weeks of the 2021-2022 football season. Dubai has become the club’s preferred base for winter training with its world-class training grounds and year-round availability of sporting venues like Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex,
Arsenal players ‘designed’ their own aircraft and explored the cabin interiors of the future while others experimented with aircraft materials at the pavilion’s Future Labs exhibit. Emirates is featuring 10 multi-sensory installations and thought-provoking experiences for all Expo 2020 Dubai visitors.
The Emirates-Arsenal partnership is one the longest running and recognisable relationships in the Premier League, and one of the most longstanding in the world of sport, with Emirates’ branding on the club’s jerseys spanning more than 15 years. Arsenal’s home also continues to be known as Emirates Stadium until 2028. The airline has also featured a montage of several first team players on its A380 aircraft, with special liveries flying around the world to celebrate the partnership over the last few years.