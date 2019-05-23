Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal. Image Credit: Reuters

Marbella: Liverpool’s Naby Keita is recovering faster than expected from a thigh injury and will be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of next week’s Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Guinea midfielder Keita sustained an adductor injury in Liverpool’s 3-0 semi-final first-leg defeat at Barcelona this month and was ruled out for two months, meaning he would likely miss the Africa Cup of Nations in June.

However, Klopp said that the 24-year-old was making steady progress in Liverpool’s training camp in Marbella despite having only a slim chance of being ready for the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1.

“Naby is a bit ahead of schedule, but that doesn’t mean anything for the final. He’s now doing straight runs. He feels comfortable with 50 per cent intensity but there’s still a way to go,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.