Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk is in a race to be fit for the CWC final. Image Credit: Liverpool Twitter

Doha: Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says their quest for silverware was like “an addiction” as they chase a maiden Club World Cup crown to add to last season’s Champions League success.

The Merseyside club edged Mexico’s Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday, setting up a title clash with Brazilian outfit Flamengo in Doha on Saturday.

Liverpool earned their place at the Club World Cup by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in June.

“It’s like an addiction: you win one medal and you want to win another. You want to win more,” Lallana said.

“We’re European champions and to be world club champions as well. There’s not many people who can say that ... another trophy is up for grabs so bring it on.”

Saturday’s clash at the Khalifa International Stadium is a repeat of the 1981 Intercontinental Cup when a Zico-inspired Flamengo powered past Liverpool 3-0 in Tokyo.

Lallana, who played the full 90 minutes against Monterrey, said Liverpool’s Brazilian players Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker would be able to give them some tips about the Flamengo side they are up against.

“It’ll be a very tough game,” Lallana added.

“I’m sure Bobby and Alisson will give us some inside info into them.

“We watched them the other day. They were dynamic, aggressive, physical, and we will have to recover quickly.”

Jurgen Klopp’s impact on Liverpool during four years in charge has been transformative, but the man in the opposing dugout in the Doha final has needed just a few short months to make history at Flamengo.

Jorge Jesus was only appointed by the Rio de Janeiro giants in June, the arrival of the white-haired 65-year-old Portuguese coach raising eyebrows in Brazil.

He immediately made his mark and in the last month has seen the country’s best-supported side win the Copa Libertadores for just the second time and then claim a first Brazilian title in a decade, finishing 16 points clear.

Jesus has overseen just two defeats in 29 league games and his team are now one win away from lifting the Club World Cup.

“This is the most important game of my career. It is the cherry on the cake of Flamengo’s season, the biggest final I have been involved in,” said Jesus.

Catch the Match

Liverpool v Flamengo

Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

9.30pm