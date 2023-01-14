Liverpool: Liverpool are unlikely to sign more players in the January transfer window, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of his side’s Premier League match away to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Liverpool signed Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for a reported initial fee of 37 million pounds ($45 million) earlier in the transfer window and recalled young defender Billy Koumetio from his loan spell with Austria Vienna.
Yet their inconsistent form this season has led to speculation that the club would be more active in the market, especially in midfield where they have looked vulnerable.
Players linked
The Merseyside club have been linked with several players, including Jude Bellingham, Joao Gomes, Josko Gvardiol and Sofyan Amrabat.
“I don’t think so,” Klopp told reporters when asked about any more potential signings. “I talk about it because you ask but my job is to use the boys we have. No problem.
“We cannot solve all problems in the transfer market. I know in dreamland you would just buy players and solves all problems but I don’t see that coming. It’s not that we have so much money we don’t know what to do with but we think ‘ah we don’t need anyone’,” he added.
“It’s just not that easy, we cannot sort the problems (in the window) with injuries. The transfer market is not the solution at this moment.”