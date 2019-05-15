Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, cutting a cake to celebrate Manchester City’s successful defence of the Premier League title. City edged out Liverpool by one point to retain the crown. Image Credit: WAM

Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool’s “wonderful” season deserves to be rewarded with a trophy as they prepare to face Tottenham in the Champions League final after falling agonisingly short in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s men missed out on a first league title in 29 years after being edged out by defending champions Manchester City by just one point but will travel to Madrid for the June 1 European final as favourites.

Midfielder Wijnaldum told liverpoolfc.com that the club wanted silverware to show for a stunning season in which they finished with 97 points — the third-highest total in Premier League history.

It would be really sad if we finish the season without a title, especially because...this season and we did so good. I think this season deserves one. - Georginio Wijnaldum

“Overall, I think we had a good season and now is the challenge to finish with a title to make the season complete,” said the 28-year-old, who scored twice in Liverpool’s jaw-dropping 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

“It would be really sad if we finish the season without a title, especially because I think we were quite consistent this season and we did so good. I think this season deserves one.”

Wijnaldum said Liverpool did not have matters in their own hands at the end of the thrilling title race but are back in control with just the Champions League final to come against domestic rivals Spurs.

“It would be really special, especially because this season deserves an end like that,” he said, referring to the chance to sign off with a sixth European Cup.

“We’re going to do everything to bring it to that end, but it’s going to be tough.”

97 points Liverpool managed to corner, but still missed out on a first league title in 29 years

To rub salt in the wounds, City boss Pep Guardiola edged out Klopp to a trophy for the second time in three days as the Catalan claimed the League Managers’ Association manager of the year on Tuesday night.

Having won the League Cup and the Premier League, Guardiola’s side could complete a first ever domestic treble in English football when they face Watford in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola topped the vote ahead of Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has led Spurs to their first ever Champions League final, and Nuno Espirito Santo of Wolves, who finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight.