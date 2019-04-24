London: Premier League title contenders Liverpool will head to the United States for their pre-season tour ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday.

Liverpool, currently locked in a battle with Manchester City for the title, have announced three friendlies in the US to fine-tune their preparations for next season.

The Reds will take on manager Jurgen Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund in the first competitive football match in the University of Notre Dame’s 77,000-capacity stadium in Indiana, on July 19.

Liverpool then fly to Boston where they will play Sevilla on July 21 at Fenway Park — home of the Boston Red Sox, the other prized asset in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group’s portfolio.

Their final match of the tour is against Portuguese side Sporting on July 24 at Yankee Stadium in New York.

“We’re heading to three incredible locations this year,” said Billy Hogan, managing director and chief commercial officer.

“Each of the stadiums has their own deep-rooted heritage similar to our own and we’ll face three great opposition teams in Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting.”