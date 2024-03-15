Remarkable season

The Reds hammered Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate on the last 16 and will be favourites to beat Atalanta, who currently lie sixth in Serie A.

The clubs met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2020/21, with Liverpool winning 5-0 away in Bergamo and Atalanta winning 2-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool players are on a high after a successful run in this season so far. Image Credit: AFP

Leverkusen are enjoying a remarkable season under former Liverpool midfielder Alonso, who is one of the leading contenders to replace Klopp as manager at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the campaign.

Winners of the Uefa Cup, the Europa League’s predecessor, in 1988, Leverkusen have not lost a game all season and are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine matches left.

Unbeaten record in danger

Their unbeaten record very nearly ended on Thursday, when they trailed 2-1 in injury time at home to Qarabag before a stunning comeback to win 3-2 against the side from Azerbaijan.

That allowed them to win their last-16 tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after a stunning comeback to win the last 16 clash against Qarabag. Image Credit: AFP

Leverkusen will face West Ham United — last season’s Europa Conference League winners — in the quarter-finals, with the English side having beaten another German club in Freiburg in the last round.

The winners of that tie will advance to a semi-final against either AC Milan or Roma, who will face off in an all-Italian last-eight tie.

Two former champions face off

The other quarter-final brings together two former European champions, with Marseille taking on Benfica.

Whoever wins that will play either Liverpool or Atalanta in the last four.

This season’s Europa League final will be played in Dublin on May 22.

Draw for quarter-finals and semi-finals of Uefa Europa League:

Quarter-finals:

AC Milan (ITA) v Roma (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG) v Atalanta (ITA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v West Ham United (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Marseille (FRA)

— First legs to be played April 11, second legs April 18

Semi-finals:

Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta

AC Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham United