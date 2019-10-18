Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Image Credit: AFP

London: Liverpool can rub more salt into Manchester United wounds with a first victory at Old Trafford in five years on Sunday, while Manchester City will try to haul themselves back onto the leader’s coattails with victory at Crystal Palace.

Just eight games into the season, 15 points separates Liverpool at the top of the table from United down in 12th.

The European champions have shot into an eight-point lead even over their closest challengers in City, thanks to a run of 17 straight Premier League wins stretching back to last season.

By contrast, United have won just two of their last 13 league games.

Injury problems that have contributed to United’s early season struggles have struck again with influential duo Paul Pogba and David de Gea absent.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called on his players to rise to the occasion of a clash between the two most successful sides in English football history.

“I always look at the next game as a chance. The Liverpool game is a great chance for us to go the other way,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“The mood in a football club is always affected by the results, of course, but it’s been better than expected within here and people that you meet can see what we’re trying to do. But winning games is the biggest thing in football, that breeds confidence, that’s when you get a good mood, and then you can smile.

“It’s a determined bunch of players and a determined club but you can’t say we walk around smiling all the time.”

Jurgen Klopp celebrated his fourth anniversary at Anfield earlier this week, but for all the German’s achievements in transforming Liverpool’s fortunes, he has yet to taste victory at Old Trafford.

Liverpool have not won on their past six visits to United.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Klopp said: “I don’t think there are too many teams who want to play against us at the moment — it looks like Man United are the only one. We like to use atmosphere in our stadium it is incredibly helpful. Old Trafford is not too bad either. They said it — we are the perfect opponent.

“We have to make sure if United want to change their season, they have to wait a week.”

In contrast to United’s misfortune, Liverpool have been handed an injury boost with the news Joel Matip is fit to return at centre-back, but Mo Salah remains a doubt after suffering an ankle injury in a 2-1 win over Leicester before the international break.

City must bounce back to winning ways after a shock 2-0 home defeat to Wolves two weeks ago to at least apply some pressure on Liverpool when they visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The champions badly missed Kevin de Bruyne a fortnight ago and should have the Belgian international back from a groin strain as they look to become the first visiting side to win at Selhurst Park this season.

City have scored 25 goals in the six Premier League games De Bruyne has started this season, but been beaten in two matches he has not.

The international break may have come at the right time for Tottenham after a 3-0 thrashing at Brighton followed a humiliating 7-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Spurs have won just three of their opening 11 games in all competitions, but the visit of Watford this weekend could offer some relief for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

The Hornets are the only side yet to win in the league this season and sit rock bottom of the table having conceded 20 goals in their opening eight games.

“We need to start believing in ourselves again. We have the quality in the squad and can fight for everything,” said Pochettino.

“We are still there, we have one point more than last season in the Champions League and we are three points from the top four.”

Fixtures

Saturday

Everton v West Ham, 3.30pm

Leicester v Burnley, 6pm

Tottenham v Watford, 6pm

Wolves v Southampton, 6pm

Aston Villa v Brighton, 6pm

Bournemouth v Norwich, 6pm

Chelsea v Newcastle, 6pm

Crystal Palace v Manchester City, 8.30pm

Sunday

Manchester United v Liverpool, 7.30pm

Monday