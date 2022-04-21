The Premier League title race has taken yet another twist and it appears that it will go down to the wire. Following a 3-0 win over Brighton last night, reigning champions Manchester City went back to the top of the table. Liverpool are right behind them just 1 point adrift. Both teams have 6 games left to play.

Pep Guardiola’s City went in to last night’s clash at the Etihad trailing Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for the first time in months. The pressure was on them – they knew they had to win. The first half ended goalless and Liverpool fans all over the world were hoping the Seagulls could hold on in the second period and cost City 2 valuable points which could have decided the title race. But Graham Potter’s men folded in the second half much to the relief of Guardiola and co.

Derby battle

If City had failed to win it would have been a savage blow but they have their noses in front again. Next, they will play against struggling Watford on Saturday while Liverpool have to wait until Sunday before they meet Merseyside rivals Everton in what will be a hotly contested derby what with the Blues battling relegation.

The race will turn into a psychological war with City gaining the upper hand - thanks purely to the fixture schedule – if they beat the Hornets. If both matches were taking place on the same day and same time then the pressure would be far less but as it stands Liverpool could find themselves 4 points adrift by the time they welcome their neighbours to Anfield. That is additional pressure that they could certainly do without.

Liverpool and Everton have plenty at stake and anything could happen in what is always one of the fiercest clashes in English football. No other fixture produces more red cards than this one. The commitment from both sides in this affair is always 100% - the fans accept nothing less.

Fired up

The Reds have a superior derby record but form often goes out of the window in these games and the Toffees will be fired up. They will not only be aiming to go clear of the dreaded drop but simultaneously they can seriously dent Liverpool’s title hopes - or perhaps even end them.

That will be the message from coach Frank Lampard who famously fought with Klopp on the touchline two seasons ago when he was manager of Chelsea. The two have their own personal battles to win but the bigger picture is this: Liverpool, who are going for an unprecedented quadruple this season, need to win all of their remaining league matches and hope City slip-up somewhere. But make no mistake, Everton have as much riding on this match with Premiership survival at stake.