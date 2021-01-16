Wolverhampton Wanderers host West Bromwich Albion at Molineux Stadium - without fans Image Credit: Reuters

04:46PM



WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

That setback has spurred Wolves into action. Have West Brom 'made them angry?' First a dangerous free-kick goes into the wall and then Saiss sends in a cross only for West Brom keeper Button to mop up.

04:41PM



GOAL! WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 1

Matheus Pereira makes no mistake from the spot as he sends the ball into the left corner. Just what West Brom and Allardyce needed.

04:38PM



PENALTY! WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 0

Early drama as West Brom get a very debatable spot-kick in the Black Country derby! Boly clattered into Robinson right on the edge of the area. VAR check.. Penalty it is.

04:36PM



KICK-OFF: WOLVES 0 WEST BROM 0

Off we go. West Brom look lively as they hunt for an opener and three crucial points. Both teams sizing each other up in the opening five.

04:15PM



WOLVES V WEST BROM

Aside from that draw with Liverpool, West Brom lost 4-0 to Arsenal, 5-0 to Leeds and 3-0 to Aston Villa - all at home. Big ask to get themselves out of this slump...

04:15PM



LIVERPOOL v MAN UNITED

The big one tomorrow sees reigning champions Liverpool take on resurgent Manchester United, as first plays second at the top. It has been such a long time there two great rivals occupied the top two spots in earnest that this match takes on so much significance. Read Denis Irwin speaking to Gulf News about United’s amazing response to Liverpool claiming a first ever Premier League title here.

The fans — neutral or otherwise — are talking about it. “It’s like the good old days,” says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. “I won’t be alone in hoping it is a cracker and one of many to come now that United are back contending for the title.”

04:13PM



WOLVES v WEST BROM

Big Sam ‘Avoid Relegation At All Costs Specialist’ Allardyce has been drafted in by West Brom, but has not been able to turn things around just yet. The Baggies are second bottom, and six points away from safety. Despite some woeful form, their recent draw with Liverpool will gee them up against a Wolves side who are comfortable in the table but also suffering a bit of a dip in form. Although they did get a draw against Spurs last time out.

04:13PM



WOLVES v WEST BROM

Team news

Adama Traore is back for Wolves and Robert Snodgrass makes his West Brom debut

Wolves Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Coady, Boly, Saiss, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Traore, Silva, Pedro Neto. Subs Hoever, Ait Nouri, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Ruddy, Cutrone, Shabani, Kilman, Corbeanu.

West Brom Button, O’Shea, Ajayi, Bartley, Gibbs, Livermore, Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Snodgrass, Grosicki, Robinson. Subs Lonergan, Furlong, Robson-Kanu, Krovinovic, Ivanovic, Edwards, Peltier, Kipre, Field

04:12PM

