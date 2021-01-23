Southampton celebrate the opener against Arsenal Image Credit: Reuters

05:49PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Sniff of a chance for Arsenal as they push forward in chance of a leveller. Substitute Partey is denied but Southampton are now defending deeper and deeper.

05:29PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Bertrand is next to get past the sloppy Arsenal defence. His ball in finds Ward-Prowse but he wastes his chance by missing the target high and wide. The worry for Southampton now is if these missed chances will come back to haunt them - 1-0 is such a precarious scoreline in cup football.

05:22PM



KICK-OFF: SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Back under way at St Mary's. So far it is still Southampton pressing for a second as Ward-Prowse wins a free-kick on the edge of the area before Ings smashes it against the post on a breakaway. The rebound almost goes in off Leno but goes just wide. Dangerous times now for Arsenal.

05:02PM



HALF-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

The home side well deserving their half-time lead - albeit from a fortunate deflected own-goal. They have taken the game to Arsenal and the defending champs are on the ropes. Let's see what Arteta can do to pep them up at the break.

04:54PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Arsenal continue to live dangerously as Leno gets the ball robbed from him and Ings and then Adams go close. If only they had a cool, experienced head like Mesut Ozil to come on and sort things out. Oh, that ship has sailed.

04:51PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Alarm bells for Southamton as keeper Forster dithers and gets his clearance charged down by Nketiah, but the deflection goes harmlessly wide. Interstingly, Opta tells me that is four own-goals so far this season for Arsenal, at least this one doesn't count in the Fantasy League.

04:45PM



SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Almost a second for the home side as Ward-Prowse's fires in from distance but the ball goes just wide of the right post. Arsenal all over the place at the back.

04:41PM



GOAL! SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 0

Arsenal pay the price for their slow start as an innocuous low cross from Walker-Peters pings off Gabriel and slips under Leno and in at the far post. Gabriel having a mare so far. Own-goal calamity.

04:32PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 ARSENAL 0

Chances at both ends as Willian finds Soares for Arsenal, but he blasts over (after an offside flag) and then Southampton surge up the other end and Walcott feeds Adams, who skins Gabriel before Gunners keeper Leno halts his effort.

04:27PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 ARSENAL 0

Saints by no means over-awed by the visit of the defending champions so far. Bertrand doing well to create the chances and Arsenal yet to get going.

04:22PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 ARSENAL 0

Arsenal in their not-so-traditional all blue kit, while Southampton keep up FA Cup traditions with their familiar red and white. Ward-Prowse causes an early scare as his second attempt at a cross bounces off the Arsenal bar...

04:20PM



SOUTHAMPTON 0 ARSENAL 0

We are up and running at St Mary's. Here are the teams:

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Walcott, Ings, Adams.

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Pepe, Willian, Martinelli, Nketiah.

04:09PM



SOUTHAMPTON v ARSENAL

Welcome to another hectic FA Cup weekend as the remaining teams look to get their name in the hat for the fifth round.