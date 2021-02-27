West Ham's Michail Antonio celebrates with teammates after scoring against Manchester City Image Credit: AP

05:37PM



MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 1

Indeed, Pep has the bench out warming up early in the second half, with Foden, Cancelo, Sterling and Jesus all going through their paces.

05:31PM



MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 1

Here come the teams for the second half. Can West Ham keep up their impressive showing or will City find another gear? Perhaps Pep Guardiola will look to his super-deep bench soon.

05:23PM



HALF-TIME: MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 1

And that's the break. West Ham well deserving to go in level at the interval. Admirable play, standing up to City at their home and not allowing them to play their normal passing game. City's own uncharacteristic slack passing has not helped their cause.

05:18PM



GOAL! MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 1

Drama indeed! Game on as City uncharacteristically lose the ball and a cut-back finds its way to the back post and Antonio makes sure. That is more than 1,000 minutes since Ederson last let conceded an opposition goal from open play.

05:12PM



MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 0

Here we go! West Ham are not sitting back and a great move up the right ends up in an equally great cross to Antonio. He spins and shoots but it pings out off the outside of the post. Plenty of footy drama still to come in this one, methinks.

05:07PM



MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 0

City moving up the gears now, with Randolph being the busiest man in the game. A couple more forays come to nothing but the West Ham keeper has to be alert to thwart the City waves.

05:04PM



MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 0

Randolph does his best Ederson impression by racing out of his box to clear yet another dangerous attack from City.

05:03PM



MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 0

Wow! Almost two as Torres fires from distance after robbing the ball from kick-off, but Randolph claims it in the West Ham goal.

05:01PM



GOAL! MAN CITY 1 WEST HAM 0

Brilliant ball in from De Bruyne finds the forehead of Dias at the back post and the home side have the lead.

05:00PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

West Ham's Johnson goes in the book for a cynical tug on Mahrez. He will need to be careful now as there is still a long way to go.

04:56PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

There's a stat you don't see often. City shots 0, West Ham shots 3!

04:50PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

As I write that, a looping, deflected ball in causes problems for Ederson in the winter sunshine. City scramble and eventually clear.

04:49PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

15 minutes in and fairly even-stevens so far. Ederson has not had much to do but a well-drilled West Ham defence is keeping it cool.

04:45PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

De Bruyne springs to life and dances into the box, his ball almost finds Torres, but he cannot get a shot away as West Ham close down.

04:43PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

West Ham have settled well and not looking out of their depth at all. Encouraging developments in recent times for the Hammers under Moyes.

04:38PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

A little scare as Ederson decides to pass it to Fernandinho at the edge of the area, but the big man gets it clear under pressure.

04:37PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

City quickly into their groove are their virtual crowqd roars them on at an empty Etihad.

04:35PM



MAN CITY 0 WEST HAM 0

Off we go again to kick-start a relentless week of EPL footy. Can City take another step towards the tile against West Ham?

04:11PM



MAN CITY v WEST HAM

West Ham are going well, they are second in points won in 2021 in the EPL. But this is going to be a real slog for them, especially if Aguero comes roaring back after a long lay-off. 20 mins to kick-off.

04:11PM



MAN CITY v WEST HAM

The big news for City fans is that Sergio Aguero starts for the home side in his first kick-off since October.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Ferran Torres, Aguero

Substitutes: Steffen, Sterling, Jesus, Laporte, Rodrigo, Bernardo Silva, Mendy, Cancelo, Foden

West Ham: Randolph, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Johnson, Fornals, Lingard, Antonio

Substitutes: Martin, Trott, Balbuena, Benrahma, Lanzini, Noble, Bowen, Odubeko

04:11PM



MAN CITY v WEST HAM

First up is a real challenge to West Ham’s European credentials as the head to the runaway league leaders City, who have won 19 (nineteen) games on the trot in all competitions.

“What Pep Guardiola has done at City is amazing this season after their bad start and they looked out of the running by November,” says Craig Leader, manager at Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. “Most of the fans now accept who will win the league, but with Leicester and West Ham up there and big guns like Arsenal and Chelsea struggling, the top four is in for a busy week.”

04:09PM



There are three more games this evening after the clash at the Etihad. West Brom and Brighton meet in a relegation six pointer, before Leeds host Aston Villa and Newcastle take on Wolves.

Saturday’s fixtures

Man City v West Ham, 4.30pm

West Brom v Brighton, 7pm

Leeds v Aston Villa, 9.30pm

Newcastle v Wolves, midnight

04:08PM

