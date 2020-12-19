REFRESH FOR UPDATES
PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 1
Now back to the action. It has got a bit tentative at Selhurst Park after that bright opening. Wilfried Zaha could and possibly should have set up Palace for level terms but Jordan Ayew is robbed by Fabinho as he is about to tap home. Right off the toes....
As promised, a bit belated but the teams are with you..
"Liverpool are looking good for defending their title, and the fans are certainly optimistic," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "While we have plenty of Christmas bookings, we have just as many bookings for Boxing Day and beyond, reserving tables for the Loverpool matches now the good times are back after a recent wobble."
PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 1
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita (GK), van Aanholt, Cahill, Kouyate, Clyne, Eze, McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew. Subs: Butland (GK),Ward, Tomkins, Dann, Townsend, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Mitchell, Riedewald
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Keita, Henderson (c), Wijnaldum, Minamino, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Adrian (GK), Kelleher (GK), Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi, Williams, Phillips, Williams.
GOAL: PALACE 0 LIVERPOOL 1
Didn't even get time to breathe! Minamino pops up at the far post to give Liverpool the lead in the third minute. Christmas is already looking more jovial on Merseyside.
PALACE v LIVERPOOL
Hello and welcome to the big one from the Premier League as Liverpool aim to go six points clear at the top of the table. We had a wee technical glitch ahead of kick-off, but will get you all up to date.