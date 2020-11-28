- Image Credit: Seyyed de la Llata

Members of Argentine football team Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata pay tribute to the coffin of Diego Maradona Image Credit: AFP

There is obviously a sombre mood over the football this weekend, following the death of Argentina's little genius Diego Maradona. The Mexico 86 maestro was laid to rest yesterday and you can catch up on all the latest below:

BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

Just about 30 mins to go and, following their midweek blip in Europe, you can be sure Klopp will be eager to put this game to bed early - these were the games Liverpool gobbled up for fun last season, but there are no guarantees this term as there have been upsets all over the place.

"It has been funny and refreshing seeing Aston Villa and Leicester fans celebrating instead of the usual suspects," says Craig Leader, manager of the Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "It's been good while it lasted but I'm pretty sure we will see the stronger teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City move their way to the top once again."

BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL

TEAM NEWS

Understandably, after a weakened team lost to Atalanta in midweek, Jurgen Klopp has overhauled his squad, citing a hectic schedule for such roatations. Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson are return. Brighton leave Adam Lallana on the subs bench against his old club.

Brighton: Ryan, White, Webster, Veltman, Dunk, Bissouma, March, Gross, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay.

Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Phillips, N Williams, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.

Full Premier League fixtures

Saturday

Brighton v Liverpool, 4.30pm

Manchester City v Burnley, 7pm

Everton v Leeds United, 9.30pm

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United, midnight

Sunday

Southampton v Manchester United, 6pm

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.30pm

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 11.15pm

Monday

Leicester City v Fulham, 9.30pm

West Ham United v Aston Villa, midnight

As it stands, Tottenham lead the way and they have a belter of a match against Chelsea tomorrow as Jose Mourinho takes on his old employers and young upstart Frank Lampard’s multi-million-pound new-look Blues squad.

