There is obviously a sombre mood over the football this weekend, following the death of Argentina's little genius Diego Maradona. The Mexico 86 maestro was laid to rest yesterday and you can catch up on all the latest below:
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
Just about 30 mins to go and, following their midweek blip in Europe, you can be sure Klopp will be eager to put this game to bed early - these were the games Liverpool gobbled up for fun last season, but there are no guarantees this term as there have been upsets all over the place.
"It has been funny and refreshing seeing Aston Villa and Leicester fans celebrating instead of the usual suspects," says Craig Leader, manager of the Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights. "It's been good while it lasted but I'm pretty sure we will see the stronger teams like Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City move their way to the top once again."
BRIGHTON v LIVERPOOL
TEAM NEWS
Understandably, after a weakened team lost to Atalanta in midweek, Jurgen Klopp has overhauled his squad, citing a hectic schedule for such roatations. Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson are return. Brighton leave Adam Lallana on the subs bench against his old club.
Brighton: Ryan, White, Webster, Veltman, Dunk, Bissouma, March, Gross, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay.
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, Phillips, N Williams, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Jota, Salah, Firmino.
Full Premier League fixtures
Saturday
Brighton v Liverpool, 4.30pm
Manchester City v Burnley, 7pm
Everton v Leeds United, 9.30pm
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United, midnight
Sunday
Southampton v Manchester United, 6pm
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 8.30pm
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers, 11.15pm
Monday
Leicester City v Fulham, 9.30pm
West Ham United v Aston Villa, midnight
As it stands, Tottenham lead the way and they have a belter of a match against Chelsea tomorrow as Jose Mourinho takes on his old employers and young upstart Frank Lampard’s multi-million-pound new-look Blues squad.
Welcome to today’s live coverage of the English Premier League where - after a tumultuous start to the season that has seen 11 different leaders at the top of the standings. Defending champions Liverpool will be out to restore some sanity as they take on Brighton at the Amex in the early match (kick-off at 4.30pm).