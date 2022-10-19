Following is a list of players who have been ruled out of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup through injury.

The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND)

The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea's Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and looks certain to miss the tournament in Qatar after being ruled out for eight weeks.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL)

The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their win over Manchester City but the Premier League club's manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

ALEXANDER ISAK (SWEDEN)

The Newcastle United striker suffered a setback while recovering from a thigh injury and manager Eddie Howe confirmed he will not play again until after the World Cup.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL)

The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE)

The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL)

Liverpool's on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

Race against time

The following players are injured but fighting to get fit and be considered for selection.

PAULO DYBALA (ARGENTINA)

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho said the Argentina forward had suffered a "very bad' injury when he tweaked a thigh muscle while converting a penalty against Lecce.

KYLE WALKER (ENGLAND)

The Manchester City defender had successful groin surgery in early October but the 32-year-old said he was confident he will fully recover in time to make the trip to Qatar.

KALVIN PHILLIPS (ENGLAND)

The Manchester City midfielder has been sidelined due to a shoulder problem but could return before the World Cup.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba underwent surgery after he damaged his meniscus in training following his transfer back to Juventus.

Although Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said Pogba may not play for the Italian side until after the World Cup, the midfielder has returned to training.

RONALD ARAUJO (URUGUAY)

The Barcelona centre back opted for thigh surgery in late September, saying he made the choice to go under the knife to return to 100% "as soon as possible".

ANGEL DI MARIA (ARGENTINA)