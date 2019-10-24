First player ever to score in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons

Barcelona's Lionel Messi. Image Credit: Reuters

Prague: Lionel Messi claimed another goalscoring record as Barcelona edged a spirited Slavia Prague 2-1 on Wednesday as the Spanish giants stayed top of Champions League Group F.

Messi opened the scoring after three minutes, beating Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a low left-footed shot to become the first player ever to score at least once in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons.