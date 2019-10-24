Prague: Lionel Messi claimed another goalscoring record as Barcelona edged a spirited Slavia Prague 2-1 on Wednesday as the Spanish giants stayed top of Champions League Group F.
Messi opened the scoring after three minutes, beating Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar with a low left-footed shot to become the first player ever to score at least once in 15 consecutive Champions League seasons.
Ernesto Valverde said: “One more record for the incredible Leo. They are easy to say, it seems natural, but it is very difficult to achieve.”