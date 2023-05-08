Paris: Lionel Messi returned to training on Monday with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates less than a week after being suspended by the French league club.
PSG announced Messi’s return on their website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club’s training ground.
Read more
- Lionel Messi apologises to PSG for Saudi trip
- Has Messi’s career with Paris Saint-Germain come to end?
- Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023 after Saudi move
- PSG will not renew Messi’s contract after trip to Saudi Arabia — Report
- Photos: Lionel Messi enjoys holiday with family in Saudi Arabia
- Lionel Messi in talks for $400 million Saudi deal, Telegraph says
The club did not say whether the World Cup winner would be available for PSG’s next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday. With four games left to play, PSG top the standings with a six-point lead over Lens.
Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and the French club announced his suspension a day later. PSG have not specified the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks.
Messi later apologised to the club and his teammates for travelling without PSG’s permission.
He is not expected to extend his contract with PSG beyond this season. Reports have linked him to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, a return to Barcelona, and a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.
Elusive title
Messi joined PSG in 2021 after winning every major title with Barcelona. The Catalan club that Messi called home from the age of 13 couldn’t afford to keep him because of large debts and the Spanish league’s financial regulations.
PSG fans hoped Messi’s arrival would result in an elusive Champions League title. Instead, the club was eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.