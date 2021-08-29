Reims: Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain’s squad for tonight's Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said.
The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on August 10.
Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 10.
Real Madrid link
Also in the squad are France striker Kylian Mbappe who has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid and Brazil forward Neymar.
PSG have a maximum nine points in the Ligue 1 table.